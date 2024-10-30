GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ATMECS GenAI Hackathon concludes, attracts over 4,900 registrations

Published - October 30, 2024 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sreekant Lanka, Geetha Krishnappa, Venkat Dikshit, Munish Kaushik at ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024 panel discussion at Hi-Tech city in Hyderabad.

Sreekant Lanka, Geetha Krishnappa, Venkat Dikshit, Munish Kaushik at ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024 panel discussion at Hi-Tech city in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024 concluded on October 27 in Hyderabad, attracting over 4,900 registrations and 490 idea submissions, with five winners. Bringing together talented minds to tackle industry challenges, the event celebrated innovative solutions that blend creativity with technical skill.

The grand prize of ₹5 lakh was awarded to DevSquad for MindCare, an AI-powered app designed to connect mental health professionals with individuals seeking support. Arcade Flyers claimed the first runner-up position for their AI-driven predictive maintenance solution for aerospace fleets, while Base234 secured the second runner-up spot with Hitaya, a comprehensive app that combines text analysis and medical imaging to aid in medical diagnoses. RayBan and Decasafe were awarded consolation prizes for their innovative solutions.

Reflecting on the event, ATMECS founder and president Ravi Velagapudi highlighted the company’s commitment to core values like customer-centricity, delivery excellence, curiosity-driven innovation, and collaborative success. The hackathon also featured panel discussions exploring AI’s evolving role and the new frontiers it is poised to unlock.

Published - October 30, 2024 10:15 pm IST

