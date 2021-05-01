ATM robbery accused flees with cash, firearm

Hyderabad

01 May 2021 00:57 IST

One of the culprits involved in the daylight armed robbery at an ATM in Kukatpally on Thursday afternoon escaped with cash and a country-made firearm, while the other was caught by the Special Operations Team of Cyberabad police on Thursday night.

The investigators suspect that the fugitive might have boarded a train to Maharashtra from Lingampally railway station. “A man involved in the offence is in our custody and we are interrogating him. He was caught near Chandanagar,” an SOT official said.

He said that the duo was from Bihar. They came to Hyderabad in search of a livelihood a few months ago and were working as daily wagers.

Police suspect that the two had committed a similar offence on April 16 at a money transfer agency at Jeedimetla. Two persons entered the centre by wearing a mask and a helmet, and robbed off ₹1.95 lakh.

On Thursday, when the staffers of Writer Safeguards Private Limited were replenishing cash in an HDFC ATM at Patelkunta, two bike-borne masked suspects reached the spot, shot the company’s security guard Mirza Subhan Ali Baig and barged into the centre. They shot two more rounds at Srinivas who was refilling the cash chest and the glass door, before fleeing away with ₹5 lakh.

“They were doing a recee of the area for the past few days and were also following the cash vehicle,” police said.