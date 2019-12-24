ATM loot bid foiled; three in police net

Three youths trying to break open the cash machine of Syndicate Bank in Falaknuma were chased and nabbed in the early hours of Monday.

Two gas cutters, for crowbars, five hacksaws, six jack and seven Wrenches were seized from their possession, said Falaknuma inspector K. Srinivasa Rao.

The kingpin of the gang, Mohammed Mubeen alias Nizam Sarkar (23) from Rajendra Nagar, was the prime accused in the sensational theft of valuables, including a diamond-studded tiffin box from Nizam Museum in Purani Haveli, last year.

Explaining the details of the case, Mr. Rao said when sub-inspector P. Chandra Shekar Reddy along with crime staff was on patrolling duty, he noticed three people sitting near the Syndicate Bank in Shamsheergunj, Falaknuma, in suspicious circumstances. They were trying to open the machine forcefully.

Chased and caught

“Soon after seeing the police vehicle, the accused took to their heels, leaving the gas cutters and other tools behind. However, our staff chased them and took them into custody,” he said.

The other accused were identified as Shaik Quasim Ali (25), an auto-rickshaw driver from Talabkatta, and Md. Sajid (20), a car driver from Mothi Darwaza in Golconda.

“After he was released from jail on bail, Mubeen lured the other two by offering a huge share and hatched a plan to loot the ATM,” Mr. Rao said.