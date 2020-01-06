Athawale to write to CM on housing for scribes

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has said the Union government is committed to the welfare of working journalists.

Mr. Athawale inaugurated the second National Conference of All India Working Journalists Association at Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium here on Monday and said he would write to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to identify and acquire the land required for the housing society of journalists.

He said the government of Maharashtra made laws to protect journalists and appealed to the State government to bring laws for the welfare of working journalists.

He appreciated the efforts of K. Koteshwar Rao, national president of AWJA for taking various initiatives for the welfare of working journalists.

The conference discussed the challenges to the freedom of press, issues relating to safety and welfare of working journalists, health, education schemes extended to children of journalists.

FCC president S.Venkat Narayan, National BC Chairman S. Bhagawan Lal Sahni, AWJA members and journalists attended the conference.