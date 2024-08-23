GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Atal Pension Yojana subscribers in Telangana touch 19.37 lakh

Published - August 23, 2024 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
PFRDA officials and bankers at the outreach programme on the Atal Pension Yojana in Hyderabad on Friday.

PFRDA officials and bankers at the outreach programme on the Atal Pension Yojana in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The number of Atal Pension Yojana subscribers in Telangana stood at 19.37 lakh as on June 30, 2024, while the number, up to the same date, across the country was 6.62 crore, Pension Fund Regulatory Authority (PFRDA) whole time member (Economics) Mamta Shankar said here on Friday.

Speaking at an outreach programme for banks and their lead district managers in Telangana, organised by PFRDA through the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), she said the Government of India had introduced the scheme as a measure to create universal social security system, especially for the under privileged and unorganised sector workers aged between 18-40 years. An assured pension of ₹1,000-₹5,000 will be provided to the subscribers on attaining the age of 60 years, the SLBC said in a release.

State Bank of India DGM Priyabrata Mishra, representing the SLBC, said that up to August 15 in current financial year banks in the State had enrolled 1,21,259 subscribers. Banks in the State are spreading awareness through their financial literacy centres, he said.

