Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB nurtured over 80 startups last year

Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), the first among 10 such centres set up across the country, has incubated more than 80 startups last year even as it conducted various programmes for incubation, immersion and acceleration of the proposals received.

The AIC, established with the support of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), has completed five years and the event was celebrated by a galaxy of top scientists, including Secretary of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India Rajesh Gokhale, former DST secretary T.Ramasami, CCMB director Vinay Kumar Nandicoori, former CCMB director and present director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society Rakesh Mishra.

Mr.Nandicoori emphasised the importance of incubators like AIC-CCMB for bridging the gap between institutional innovation from research institutes to industry. The unique environment created by this facility provides startups a unique opportunity to try their ideas in a research set-up with a business focus, he pointed out.

The incubator provides funding to healthcare startups through NIDHI – Seed support system by NSTEDB (National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board) and Start-Up India Seed Fund to nurture ideas, technologies and innovations by providing financial assistance to promising startups.

AIC-CCMB CEO N.Madhusudhana Rao showcased the institute achievements and the vision for its future. “The support of AIM, NITI Aayog and host institute CCMB has been vital to the establishment of this incubator. We have supported emerging life science startups with cutting-edge innovation facilities, technical and intellectual expertise to help them build foundations to grow,” he explained.

He added that the incubator has also been successful in attracting CSR funding from Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd., Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and others. Telangana IT and Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan also participated in the anniversary celebrations.