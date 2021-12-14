Atal Catalysts launched at ISB

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021 20:27 IST

Top 100 high school students of ATL Tinkerpreneur Summer Bootcamp to be mentored

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Tuesday announced the launch of Atal Catalysts, a mentorship programme seeking to scale, improve and potentially take to market digital ventures of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) Tinkerpreneur’s top 100 high-school student teams.

Atal Catalysts has been launched by I-Venture @ ISB, umbrella brand of the business school for fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing start-ups, in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog. It is one of its kind programmes designed to transform Tinkerpreneurs into Digital Product Entrepreneurs aka Digipreneurs, ISB said in a release.

Under the programme, top 100 high school students/teams of ATL Tinkerpreneur Summer Bootcamp will be mentored one-on-one by ISB’s expert alumni and students for five weeks. The guidance will equip students to launch their digital products into the marketplace.

“The Atal Catalyst Programme at ISB will be an outstanding opportunity for the top 100 ATL Tinkerpreneurs to learn real-world business and entrepreneurial skills as well as take their innovative products to the next stage,” said programme director of Atal Innovation Mission Deepali Upadhyay.

Faculty director, I-Venture @ ISB, and professor of Finance, ISB, Bhagwan Chowdhry said, “ISB students and alumni will expand the scope of ideas that ATL Tinkerpreneurs have. They will mentor and inspire these youngsters with passion.”