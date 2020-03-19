ATA urges families to accommodate Telugu students in need

With universities suspending classes in the United States and asking students to move out of the hostels, Telugu associations in the United States are asking Telugu families to accommodate students in need for living space.

The American Telugu Association (ATA) has sent a mail to all its members and other Telugu households asking if they can accommodate students for some time before the classes resume. ATA president Parmesh Bheemreddy said that it was a voluntary effort and the mail was getting some response from families willing to help the Telugu students in need.

A form sent to the ATA members asked if they were willing to host students, what kind of students, whether girls or boys and the number of days they could host them in their homes. Mr. Bheemreddy said the response was positive and they were working with the Indian embassy as well to help students who were in real need for accommodation.

Though most of the Indian students pursuing Masters courses stay outside the campus in flats along with their friends and classmates, there are quite a few who prefer campus accommodation. “Our effort is to extend help to whoever is in dire need,” he said.

Given the scary situation it becomes difficult for families to host unknown people in view of the spread of coronavirus. Most families seem to be willing to host girl students and also realising that they can’t move to friends’ flats as easily as boys do, a senior member of ATA said.

Other Telugu organisations like the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and local chapters are also chipping in with assistance to reach out to Telugu community in the USA.

Celebrations may be hit

The bi-annual celebrations of the ATA to be held in Los Angeles from July 3 to 5 this year may see the coronavirus affect with travel plans of invitees, celebrities and participants likely to be hit with visa restrictions and airlines availability.

The ATA team is not sure how it shapes out given the growing threat of corona. “As of now the present dates stand but we will review the situation when required given the enormous restrictions around,” Mr. Bheemreddy said.

The celebrations see participation of thousands from across the USA and also India and other parts of the world. The programmes are centred on the celebrities and politicians that provide a platform for discussions, debates centred around developments in the Telugu States. It is a platform for networking for Telugus in the USA and also showcase the rich culture of the Telugus.