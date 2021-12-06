ATA to engage in literary, charity events this entire month

Month-long programmes to culminate into grand finale at Ravindra Bharati

Literary events promoting Telugu language and culture, awards to achievers, charity programmes in schools, encouraging entrepreneurs and medical camps will be part of the month-long programmes of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in the two Telugu States.

Coined as ATA Seva Days and Vedukalu, the month-long programmes will culminate into a grand finale at Ravindra Bharati on December 26, said ATA president Bhuvanesh Boojala and president-elect and chair of ATA Seva Days Madhu Bommineni at a press conference here.

These events are a precursor to the 17th ATA Conference and Youth Convention in Washington DC from July 1 to 3, 2022.

Mr Bhuvanesh and Ms Madhu said that ATA is always at the forefront when it comes to help the Telugu community at large in both USA and India. During COVID-19 situation earlier this year, ATA distributed 600 oxygen concentrators in the two Telugu States.

They said, for the first time, ATA is hosting a cultural programme in Tirupati on December 18. To assist needy women to be self-sufficient, ATA is conducting skill development programmes in Warangal and Hyderabad.

An International Telugu Literary Conference will be held at Best Western Ashoka Hotel to be hosted by renowned writers, poets and screenwriters. As part of the cultural events, ATA will host a musical extravaganza in Warangal on December 13, in honour of Annamayya, Ramadasu and Tyagaraja.

ATA Vedukalu co-chairs Anil Boddireddy and Sharath Vemula, convener Sudhir Bandaru, joint secretary Ramakrishna Ala, board members Sharada Singireddy, Tirupathi Reddy Yerramreddy, Hari Damera, past President Karun Asireddy and Goutham Goli also spoke.