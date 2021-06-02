ATA donates 400 oxygen concentrators to TS, AP

The American Telugu Association (ATA) has donated 400 oxygen concentrator units to government hospitals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as part of its COVID-19 disaster relief efforts.

ATA president Bhuvanesh Boojala said that more help is on the way as Telugus in USA have responded to reach out to their motherland with prayers for those affected with COVID. ATA leadership delivered 100 oxygen concentrator units to Warangal, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Banswada, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Achampet, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy district hospitals of Telangana.

Another 50 units have been dispatched to Andhra Pradesh and were handed over to the State government to meet the needs of local government hospitals. Sixty oxygen concentrators are scheduled to be delivered to Rayalaseema region this weekend. ATA India representatives Krishna Reddy, Lohith Reddy, Jyothsna Bobbala, Jyothirmai Reddy, Dr. Siva Bharath Reddy and Srinivas Bandari oversaw the distribution efforts.

Mr. Bhuvanesh said that ATA’s futuristic alms-giving efforts not only include dispatching off more oxygen units to both Telugu states in the coming weeks, but ATA leadership has also worked out the logistics to get expert medical advice from global doctors to the affected. The ATA Board that met in Las Vegas recently, appreciated the members for quickly coming forward to help during these troubled times with generous contributions.