ATA Balotsavam-2022 to be held in Bhadrachalam next month

The Hindu Bureau BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
October 08, 2022 21:53 IST

ATA Balotsavam-2022, a three-day national-level children’s festival, will be held in Bhadrachalam town from November 12 to 14.

The Bekkanti Srinivas Charitable Trust in association with the Awardee Teachers Association and various other organisations will organise the festival as part of Children’s Day celebrations in the temple town.

The three-day festival will feature competitions in essay writing, art, drama, singing, folk and classical dances besides a slew of arts and cultural events for children in the age group of 6-14 years.

The events will be held at two venues — Mithila stadium abutting the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple complex and also at Taneesha Kalyana Mandapam in Bhadrachalam — according to a press release. For details contact 7981935477 and 9848351370.

