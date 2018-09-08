At OGH, danger lurks overhead

For the doctors, nurses and patients of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on the banks of Musi in Hyderabad, every day is riddled with risks. As large chunks of ceiling flake off and fall periodically, they are constantly watching their heads.

“We are worried for our lives, but have no choice. Until someone dies, the government will not do anything,” says a Resident Medical Officer at the hospital. Six months ago, a chunk of the ceiling caved in, bringing down the false ceiling of the anteroom of the hospital Superintendent.

Old and creaky

Designed by British architect Vincent Esch and completed in the 1920s, the hospital caters to a vast population of Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Telangana. Sections of the three-storey Indo-Saracenic building have been abandoned over a period of time.

Ironically, an operation theatre (OT) still functions from the first floor while other parts of it have been abandoned. Waiting outside the OT, the family of Rubina Begum from a nearby village sees the hospital as the last hope as she is wheeled inside and a doctor gives a reassuring pat before disappearing inside.

“Yes, we have been served notice by the Assistant City Planner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which says ‘it is unsafe for occupation. There is a risk of life during the rainy season and it is the responsibility of the authorities if any untoward incident occurs’,” admits Dr. B. Nagender, Superintendent of the hospital. “We have asked the GHMC officials to give a report about the structural stability of the building and are awaiting that,” informs Dr. Nagender.

Doctors and staff have gone on strike many times in the past, citing safety concerns but in vain.

Opposing views

In 2015, a team of engineers from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, had inspected the building and certified it as unsafe for occupation. However, as word about impending demolition of the heritage building spread, the Indian National Trust for Cultural Heritage (Intach) stepped in and a team led by Divay Gupta and S.P. Anchuri inspected the building in August.

“The existing Heritage Building Block of Osmania General Hospital is in a very good, structurally stable condition, without any threat to its own life or to that of its occupants, provided immediate steps are initiated to repair and restore the structure, and ensure regular and proper maintenance,” the Intach panel had said at that time.

“There have been no repairs or upkeep of the building. The building is still safe. The only problem is water intrusion. Even now, if repairs and maintenance are done, the building can last another 100 years,” says Anuradha Reddy of Intach, Hyderabad chapter.

“There are stunning advances in concrete technology. We have inspected the building about a year ago. There is no threat of collapse. Any building can be saved with appropriate material and technology,” says P. Srinivas Reddy, chairman of Indian Concrete Institute.

Raze and raise

At the heart of the conflict is the Telangana government’s plan to build a modern hospital on the OGH premises.

“The initial plan was to raze this building, but now the government wants to use the 6.5 acres behind it to build two towers costing about ₹250 crore. Only that will improve the hospital facilities,” said the Superintendent, whose team was expecting an administrative sanction during the Telangana cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Doctors, patients and staff have a long road ahead before they can breathe safely and function like a normal hospital.