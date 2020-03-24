At least 70 foreign returnees violated quarantine conditions

Utter disregard for home quarantine orders has come into focus with officials stating that there have been 70 to 80 violations since the State government decided to stamp the date of arrival on the hands of foreign returnees.

Appealing to all foreign returnees to stick to the 14-day quarantine period, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said every day, the police are checking twice to ensure compliance.

While sharing details on the steps being taken in this regard, Mr Rajender sought to reprimand those violating the guidelines. “Why should the police or doctors even have to monitor them? Why should I, as a Health Minister, appeal to them? Don’t they have a conscience? Aren’t they seeing the situation in other countries,” the Minister questioned at a press conference held at the State Medical and Health Campus in Koti, adding that they will take action against those who violate the quarantine condition.

Before the international arrivals at RGIA was shut down, thousands of people coming from various foreign countries were screened using thermal scanners. If high body temperature was detected, the passenger was isolated at designated hospitals and samples were collected for tests.

If an air passenger was asymptomatic, he/she was accommodated in various quarantine centres for 14 days in and around the city. The incubation period for COVID-19 is one to 14 days and symptoms might appear any time during this duration.

However, after the foreign returnees assured the government that they will confine themselves to their homes which have better facilities, they were allowed self-quarantine. A few who wanted to stay at government facilities were allowed to use that option.

However, some of those who were supposed to be under home quarantine stepped out, took public transportation and even attended functions.

Mr Rajender has requested parents and family members to ensure that the foreign returnees comply with the quarantine orders. Pointing out that some have violated the quarantine, he said that cases would be booked against those not adhering to the guidelines. “It is a matter of safety of all the people across the State,” the Minister said.