At least 37 patients at IMH test positive

Nine admitted at Gandhi, others isolated at the mental health facility itself

At least 37 patients admitted to Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, nine were admitted to Gandhi Hospital, and the rest isolated at IMH as their condition was not serious. Doctors from Government General and Chest Hospital are monitoring their health condition.

IMH, the largest health facility in Telangana for patients with mental illness, has around 280 patients admitted. It is a challenge for patients in the wards to maintain physical distancing as some of them are closed wards.

Screening from Aug. 13

IMH Superintendent M. Uma Shankar said since some staff members and doctors were diagnosed with COVID-19, the patients were screened starting from August 13.

Four nurses, one assistant professor, a senior resident doctor, a post graduate student, and a male nursing officer (MNO) were found to have the infection. Except the assistant professor and the MNO, others have recovered and resumed duties.

Besides, some of the patients with physical ailments were taken to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where COVID suspects are admitted for diagnosis and treatment. However, IMH administration said it cannot conclude source of infection as many new patients were admitted.

The administration started to receive results of the tests performed on their in-patients from Saturday afternoon. On the whole, 37 patients tested positive, including three on Monday. Results of more are awaited.

“Till now, 37 patients have been detected with coronavirus. The last phase of screening patients is on. Condition of none of the patients with COVID-19 is serious. If the condition of any isolated patient at the institute turns serious, they will be shifted either to Chest Hospital or Gandhi Hospital,” Dr Uma Shankar said.

Though some of the patients do not have photo ID cards or phone numbers, IMH administration took up the initiative of getting them tested.