At IT firms, hybrid work model is here to stay

April 21, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The hybrid work model that became popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic more than three years ago seems to be here to stay for IT firms and their workforce as a survey by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), among its member-companies, found that majority of the respondents have employees working from office for at least three days a week.

While the firms are making efforts to get employees back to work from office, constraints that seem to be coming in the way are “feel comfortable with WFH and don’t see any need for WFO. Many employees are outside Hyderabad [other cities], Hybrid/WFH model [is] boosting productivity and WFH/Hybrid model has kept attrition in check,” according to the March 2023 survey findings.

On Thursday HYSEA, which shared only an abridged version of the survey, said the results are “statistically very sound as one-third of its more than 300 members responded to the survey.” In terms of headcount, 58% of the respondents have upto 500 employees; 18% employ 501-1,000; another 18% 1,001-5,000; and 6% more than 5,000 people. A cross section of HYSEA members, in terms of their headcount, turnover and nature of work, participated in the survey.

The report said at present majority of the companies have adopted a hybrid work model where employees WFO for at least three days a week. Small to mid-sized companies tend to have 100% of their employees WFO, while large and very large companies prefer a three-day-a-week WFO policy. About 15% of the companies have implemented the Flexiwork model, offering employees the option to work from home or the office.

On the return to office policy ahead, the survey said the respondents do not anticipate significant departures from the current work models in 2023 and beyond. Only a 9% increase is projected under the 100% WFO work models. About 10% of companies in all industry segments continue to favour the flexible work approach. Only 3% of the companies will have 100% WFH.

Half of the respondents plan to have more than 60% of their employees work from office in 2023 and beyond, which HYSEA said is encouraging for WFO policy. About 22% of the companies said they will have at least 40-59% of their workforce in office.

Two-thirds of the respondents said over time they will have less than 20% of employees permanently working remote/WFH. Key reasons for which the companies want employees back to office include fostering the spirit of teamwork and collaboration, organisation culture, identify and loyalty and to increase employees’ personal and professional growth.

In a reversal of trend observed in the early days of the pandemic, about 34% of the companies (predominantly small to mid-size) felt low productivity from WFH is an important driver to get employees back to work from office. Large and very large organisations see client perspectives as key to having employees WFO.

While HYSEA said work models play a crucial role in the State’s IT Industry growth, which affects both direct and indirect employment, the way WFH pans out is bound to have a bearing on those dependent on the IT sector for employment. Telangana government had in the past urged the IT firms to consider bringing more employees back to office.