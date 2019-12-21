At ISL match, fans stage protest against CAA, NRC

Nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens found an echo in the Hero ISL football league match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Kolkata at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday evening.

Even as the players were engaged in a grim battle for supremacy, a group of about 20 fans, who organisers claimed were students of University of Hyderabad, held placards protesting ‘No NRC, No CAA’. But, to the hosts’ relief, it was a silent protest with no slogans being raised.

A visibly concerned group of officials, who walked across the ground to get a first-hand account of what was happening, played it safe by turning back without having a word with them.

The cops present there merely took pictures of the protesting fans, who continued to show the placards till the end of the match and then quietly dispersed.

Protests continue

Raising slogans against the NDA government, hundreds of people from different organisations continued their protest against CAA in the city. A rally was taken out in different parts of the city, including Masab Tank and Santosh Nagar.

They were seen holding placards that read ‘Boycott CAA and NRC’, ‘Stop Burning India’, and ‘Don’t Divide People’, among others.

A few business establishments remained shut with owners observing ‘silent protest’ near Charminar and other parts of Old City. Hyderabad police maintained that the protest across the city was peaceful

Meanwhile, Goshamahal legislator Thakur Raja Singh applied for police permission to hold a public meeting in support of CAA on December 28 at the NTR Stadium.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s Minorities wing demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao break his silence on CAA and NRC.