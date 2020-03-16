Asymptomatic air passengers from seven countries to be quarantined

Moderate and low-risk category air passengers from seven COVID-19-affected countries arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad would be quarantined for 14 days at two facilities on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

If a passenger from any of the seven countries — China, Democratic Republic of Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain — shows symptoms, he/she will be admitted to isolation wards and samples will be collected for tests. However, if the passengers are asymptomatic, they will be quarantined at Haritha Valley view resort in Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad, and the Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, said Health officials.

One more facility is being considered for the purpose.

Currently, the daily volume of passengers from the seven countries is low.

Category B (moderate risk) category passengers are those who come from the seven countries, are asymptomatic, are elderly (over 60 years of age) and have conditions like hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

Category C (low risk) passengers are those who come from the seven countries and are asymptomatic.

“If any of them develops symptoms during the 14-day quarantine period, they will be taken to isolation wards in government hospitals, and samples will be taken for tests,” said an official from Health department.

The official said samples are not collected from all air passengers as viral load will be less when a person does not have any symptoms. “So, the chances of detecting the virus will be low,” the official said.Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the facility at Vikarabad will not be used to provide treatment to people who have the virus. “Treatment would be provided only at Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital,” he said.

The Health Minister spoke to Special Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and other senior officials about taking stock of the situation.

He directed them to ensure that the Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Osmania General Hospital are prepared to face any emergency situation akin to the ongoing one.