Assistant engineer with TSSPDCL caught taking bribe 

An Assistant Engineer (Operations) of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Erragadda section, was caught red-handedly while taking a bribe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reported on Saturday.

Accused officer Kowde Pavidida Raju was caught taking ₹30,000 as bribe in a lane adjacent to Balanagar Metro Station, the ACB said. He allegedly demanded the bribe from one Md. Azhar Sultan of Netaji Nagar “for not taking any action against defect found in the electricity meter of the complainant during the lab test”.