Assess crop damage, pay compensation: Revanth

HYDERABAD

26 July 2021 20:43 IST

TPCC chief addresses open letter to Chief Minister

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded that the State government take up assessment of crop damage due to the recent spell of heavy rains, particularly in North Telangana, and provide seed, fertilizer and input subsidy for raising crops afresh.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, Mr. Reddy explained that the farming community had suffered a heavy loss due to the recent rains and floods and investment of thousands of crore had been washed away or submerged in the rains/floods.

On similar occasions in the past, the State governments had requested the Central teams to visit the State to assess the extent of crop damage and ensure that the farmers got some compensation at least in the form of input subsidy. However, after formation of Telangana, the TRS government had never taken up such a measure, he alleged.

As if that were not enough, the TRS government had stopped implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and other crop insurance schemes such as modified weather insurance scheme for the simple reason that they had the component of a share of premium to be borne by the State government, Mr. Reddy said.

The only crop insurance scheme being implemented in the State was ‘varsha bima’ (rain insurance) was, however, covering only seven crops being raised in the State, that too with the complete premium paid by farmers. Huge spike in the investment for raising crops, including increased labour charges and high taxes on diesel, had made cultivation very difficult to farmers, the TPCC chief said.

On the other hand, most of the farmers were unable to get institutional credit as the loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh per farmer announced before the 2018 elections to the Assembly was yet to be fulfilled. As a result, farmers were forced to depend on private moneylenders again as the banks were adjusting the Rythu Bandhu amount against the outstanding loan amount, he said.

Alleging that the Chief Minister appeared to be interested more in winning the by-election to Huzurabad by spending ₹3,000 crore, Mr. Reddy said it was unfortunate that he was not willing to spare at least ₹1,000 crore to provide some relief to the farmers who suffered loss in the recent rains and floods.

He demanded that the State government take up crop damage assessment immediately, extend ₹15,000 per acre compensation as it had not implemented PMFBY, implement all crop insurance schemes with the government bearing the premium and release funds immediately for crop loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh as promised.