Assembly to pass resolution on Bharat Ratna to PV

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to intensify the demand for conferment of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, to former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.

The issue has accordingly been placed in the agenda of the State Assembly for Tuesday. The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly has decided to allow discussion on the issue and this would be followed by a resolution asking the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to P.V. Narasimha Rao.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly has decided to allow the discussion on the former Prime Minister's contributions to the country in the form of economic reforms as well as initiatives like land reforms that were ushered in during his tenure as Chief Minister of the erstwhile united State.