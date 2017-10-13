Assembly session likely from Oct. 23

The monsoon session of the State Legislature is likely to be held in the last week of the month. The State Government is contemplating holding the monsoon session tentatively from October 23 or 25 as the constitutional mandate of conducting the House at least once within six months will lapse on October 29. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold discussions on the issue in a couple of days and take a decision on the conduct of the session after which a notification would be issued.

According to sources, the Treasury Benches are preparing to introduce a total of eight bills, including some amendments, during the session. The duration of the session would be decided at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee and the ruling party was not in favour of holding the session just to fulfil the obligation, but was interested in ensuring that there was a meaningful discussion on issues of immediate public importance.