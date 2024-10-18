ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly of five or more prohibited in Cyberabad for Group 1 examinations between October 21 to 27

Published - October 18, 2024 05:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly of five or more people within 200 metres radius at all Group-I mains examinations centers is prohibited from October 21 to 27, as per orders issued by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Cyberabad commissionerate has prohibited assembly of five or more people within 200 metres radius at all the examinations centers between October 21 to October 27 in view of the Group 1 mains examination.

The orders will remain in force from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all seven days, as per the orders issued by the commissioner of Cyberabad Police Avinash Mohanty. Photocopy shops and internet cafes within 100 metres of the examination centres will also remain closed as per the order.

The move comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests demanding postponement of examinations to ensure peace and prevent obstruction or riot or an affray at the examination centres.

Police officers, military personnel and home guards on duty, flying squad, education department and funeral processions will not be affected by the orders. Strict legal action will be taken against any individual violating the orders, the official said.

