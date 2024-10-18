GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly of five or more prohibited in Cyberabad for Group 1 examinations between October 21 to 27

Published - October 18, 2024 05:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly of five or more people within 200 metres radius at all Group-I mains examinations centers is prohibited from October 21 to 27, as per orders issued by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Assembly of five or more people within 200 metres radius at all Group-I mains examinations centers is prohibited from October 21 to 27, as per orders issued by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Cyberabad commissionerate has prohibited assembly of five or more people within 200 metres radius at all the examinations centers between October 21 to October 27 in view of the Group 1 mains examination.

The orders will remain in force from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all seven days, as per the orders issued by the commissioner of Cyberabad Police Avinash Mohanty. Photocopy shops and internet cafes within 100 metres of the examination centres will also remain closed as per the order.

Misgivings, court cases, short time for preparation add to unrest among Group-I job aspirants in Telangana

The move comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests demanding postponement of examinations to ensure peace and prevent obstruction or riot or an affray at the examination centres.

20 Group-I job aspirants detained by Hyderabad police on Thursday

Police officers, military personnel and home guards on duty, flying squad, education department and funeral processions will not be affected by the orders. Strict legal action will be taken against any individual violating the orders, the official said.

Published - October 18, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.