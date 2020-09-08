Telangana Assembly adopts resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for P.V. Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad

08 September 2020

Legislators demand a statue and portrait of former Prime Minister be installed in Parliament apart from naming the Central University in Hyderabad after him.

The State Legislative Assembly has requested the Central Government to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, posthumously on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao for his contributions to the country.

The Assembly requested that a statue and portrait of the former Prime Minister - reputed as architect of economic reforms, distinctive diplomat, multi-linguist and visionary, who paved the way for the progress of the country - be established in the Parliament. Steps should also be taken to name the Central University in Hyderabad after P.V. Narasimha Rao. The Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution in this regard on Tuesday.

The Congress and the BJP too have fully supported the resolution while the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen boycotted the proceedings for the day. “Our party cannot support resolution and discussion on the centenary celebrations of late P.V. Narasimha Rao,” the party said.

Piloting the resolution, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said Narasimha Rao was the chief contributor in making the country one of the largest economies in the world and thanks to the foundation laid by him, the country became one of the rapidly growing nations in the world. Only two Prime Ministers influenced the country's direction towards progress – the first being Jawaharlal Nehru who was known as maker of modern India and the second Narasimha Rao who made the country Global India.

He was the first south Indian to become Prime Minister of the country and created history as dear son of Telangana. Narasimha Rao took over the reins at a time when the country was caught in multiple troubles with economic situation badly affected and changed the path of the country forever with economic reforms and liberalisation policies, scrapping the licence-permit raj, KCR said.

While the economic reforms made the country a global player, the effective External Affairs policies and the diplomatic approach adopted by the Narasimha Rao Government ensured strong business relations with the South Asian countries as well as the western world. At the same time, he took steps to ensure that peace was restored in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir which were facing troubled times due to terrorism and insurgency, he added.

At the State level, he earned repute as an architect of the land reforms during his tenure as Chief Minister. Narasimha Rao was also instrumental in setting up of residential educational institutions and Navodaya schools enabling the marginalised sections to pursue their education. “He introduced reforms in whichever portfolio he handled and ensured their effective implementation,” he said.

Congress members Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D. Sridhar Babu recalled the impact of land reforms introduced by Narasimha Rao, who himself gave away over 800 acre land for the cause of the weaker sections. “Narasimha Rao was a philosopher, economist, educationist, writer all rolled into one,” Mr. Vikramarka said extending his party’s full support to the resolution tabled by the Treasury Benches.