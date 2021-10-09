Assembly adjourned sine die

HYDERABAD:

09 October 2021

The Telangana Legislature was adjourned sine die on Friday after a seven-day sitting as part of the monsoon session.

Speaker of the Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the Legislative Assembly sine die after a short discussion on welfare schemes on Friday.

According to the statistics released by the Legislature Secretariat, the Assembly sat for 37 hours and five minutes on 7 days of the session, passed 7 Bills and taken up short discussion on 6 topics.

Similarly, the Legislative Council sat for 23 hours and 32 minutes on 7 days.

Time taken by the Chief Minster, Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Ministers in the Assembly was 16 hours and 55 minutes, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) 9.02 hours, AIMIM 5.35 hours, Congress 3.24 hours, Bharatiya Janata Party 2.03 hours, AIFB 0.02 hours, Independents/Nominated 0.04 hours. In the Council Chief Minister and Ministers availed 13.04 hours followed by TRS 5.05 hours, AIMIM 1.23 hours, Congress 2.03 hours, PRTU 0.33 hours and Independents/Nominated 1.24 hours.