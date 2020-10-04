Aspiring teacher, friend mowed down by lorry

A woman teacher aspirant and her friend travelling on a scooter were crushed to death by a speeding lorry at Madinaguda of Miyapur on Sunday morning.

Epthi Swetha (23) and Panchala Srinivas (24), both residents of Bagareddypally in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district, were proceeding towards Kukatpally when the accident took place around 6 a.m.

She was on her way to appear for TS Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test at a centre in Malkajgiri.

When they reached Vijaya Diagnostic on NH 65, a speeding lorry moving in the same direction rammed their vehicle from behind, and the duo came under its wheels, Miyapur Sub-Inspector V. Yadagiri said. The duo suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

“They have known each other for the past couple of months as they worked at Mahindra and Mahindra as internees. He came to drop her at the exam hall,” the officer said.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital and a case was registered.