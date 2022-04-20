Aspirational districts setting benchmark of development: Union Minister

Review meeting conducted

Review meeting conducted

Thanks to the impact of the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas policy of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as many as 112 aspirational districts are setting benchmark of development in all spheres for all other districts across the country, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Union Minister held a review meeting on “Aspirational Districts Programme” (ADP) with the district officials in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Collector D Anudeep explained the progress achieved by the tribal majority district across various performance indicators including health, nutrition and education under the ADP initiative through a PowerPoint presentation during the meeting.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district is one among the 112 most backward districts selected under the ADP by the NITI Aayog in 2018 for accelerated development in a mission mode, sources said.

Mr Rajeev visited the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the coal town, where he interacted with the students undergoing training as part of the Skill Hub Initiative.

He also visited the anganwadi centre at Gudipadu and commended the anganwadi workers for their exceptional job in helping the children enjoy a good childhood and lay a strong foundation for their bright future.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, the Union Minister said all the aspirational districts are marching ahead on the path of development owing to the convergence of various Central and State schemes in a collaborative mode involving all the stakeholders including the respective district administrations.

He said the Central government is committed to continuing to support the development endeavour to improve the living standards of people and ensure skill development and livelihood opportunities.

Later, the Union Minister met the grandmother and sister of Sai Ganesh, the young BJP activist, who committed suicide in Khammam four days ago, “distraught” over several police cases filed against him allegedly by his political rivals.

He consoled the bereaved family members.

“Hounded and harassed into committing suicide by the TRS leaders. I request the district administration to investigate his suicide,” the Union Minister said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“Dynasty parties left with only violence and intimidation to counter BJP’s popularity, but will never succeed,” he tweeted further.