Asked about elections, Eatala evades topic

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 00:09 IST

‘Elections are held in only four to five small municipalities’

In the wake of people from various walks of life criticising the municipal elections in Telangana on April 30, when the State is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the elections are held in only four to five municipalities, which are small.

When questions about the elections were raised at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Thursday, Mr. Rajender gave a brief reply and switched the topic in a few seconds.

If the numbers and tragedies from the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are considered, the highest number of cases and deaths were recorded in the past a few days. Doctors have been alerting that elections in such times could lead to further burden on the health system and tragedies.

The elections are scheduled to be held for 248 wards in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation, as well as Atchampet, Nakrekal, Siddipet, Jadcherla, and Kothur municipalities on Friday.

When Mr. Rajender was asked if any special measures were taken, he said that the municipalities are small.

“Precautionary measures are already taken. The State Election Commission issued instructions not to come out without wearing masks, and maintain physical distancing. I would like to talk about the three demands we received, the first one being that vaccination and tests are conducted at the same Primary Health Centres that give chances for cross contamination,” he said to change the topic.