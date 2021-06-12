Ask defector-MLAs to quit: Ponnam to KCR

TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ask for the resignation of Congress MLAs who defected to the ruling party after being elected on the Congress ticket.

In a statement here, he said since Eatala Rajender had resigned as MLA on moral grounds before joining the BJP, Chief Minister too should ask such Congress MLAs to resign and seek fresh mandate. He said KCR had failed on all fronts and had left people to their fate in the COVID times. However, he was more interested in politics than serving people.