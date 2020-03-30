Asifnagar police care for stray animals

The lockdown is proving to be a difficult time not just for humans but stray animals too. Given the trying circumstances, the Asifnagar division police have turned saviours for the animals by providing them food and water.

With people not stepping outside, there is no leftover food dumped on the streets for the animals to scavenge. Garbage bins were a source of food for the dogs while for stray cattle, it was vegetables and fruits thrown outside houses or street corners.

“All that has stopped suddenly. Almost all garbage bins are empty. While coming to office from home, I saw some stray animals and realised they were struggling for food,” Asifnagar ACP Shiva Maruthi said. With the rising mercury, the animals and even birds are struggling to find water too, he said.

When he shared his thoughts with his subordinates, they too agreed to feed the animals and birds. Personnel of Asifnagar, Humayunnagar, Golconda, Tappachabutra and Langerhouz swung into action. They bought bread and handed over to teams of Blue Colts and patrol cars of their respective police stations.

These teams who continuously move around the localities, more so now to check unnecessary movement of people on roads, give out bread and water wherever they spot a stray animal. “We are asking people to do their bit as well by keeping bowls of water outside for birds and to provide food to stray animals, without breaking lockdown rules,” the ACP says.

They are alerting representatives of voluntary organisations in their areas to look after stray animals, by providing food wherever possible.