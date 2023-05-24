ADVERTISEMENT

Asia-Pacific Masters Games: TSRTC employee wins silver in archery

May 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Kuna Kishan being felicitated in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Kuna Kishan, a TSRTC employee, won silver medal in the 30-metre individual archery event in the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Masters Games held in South Korea. Mr Kishan, a mechanic at the TSRTC zonal workshop in Karimnagar, represented the Indian team in the event, a press release said. V Venkateshwarlu, executive director, TSRTC Karimnagar zone, felicitated Mr Kishan in his chambers here on Wednesday. He applauded Mr Kishan for showcasing his archery skills and winning the silver medal in the event. Sugunakar, works manager, TSRTC Karimnagar zonal workshop, and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US