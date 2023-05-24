HamberMenu
Asia-Pacific Masters Games: TSRTC employee wins silver in archery

May 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Kuna Kishan being felicitated in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Kuna Kishan, a TSRTC employee, won silver medal in the 30-metre individual archery event in the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Masters Games held in South Korea. Mr Kishan, a mechanic at the TSRTC zonal workshop in Karimnagar, represented the Indian team in the event, a press release said. V Venkateshwarlu, executive director, TSRTC Karimnagar zone, felicitated Mr Kishan in his chambers here on Wednesday. He applauded Mr Kishan for showcasing his archery skills and winning the silver medal in the event. Sugunakar, works manager, TSRTC Karimnagar zonal workshop, and others were present.

