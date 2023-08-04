ASI lights up Charminar with corporate funding

August 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - hyderabad

Exactly 446 years after it was built according to the Islamic Hijri calendar, Hyderabad’s landmark Charminar is set to become an illuminated monument. The graceful minarets of the monument are now lit up like the Indian tricolour.

“The illumination project has been carried out under National Culture Fund which functions under the Ministry of Culture. Once a corporate shows interest in a national monument and has a plan we step and help in the execution,” said an official of NCF. The façade of illumination at Hyderabad is a collaborative effort between National Culture Fund (NCF), the Indian Oil Foundation (IOF) and the Archaeological Survey of India.

Charminar used to be lit up only on special occasions but now will be lit up throughout the year, according to sources in ASI. “The lights will come as soon as it becomes dark and will be switched on till the time police allow people to stay in the area. Once police ask people to move out, the lights will be switched off,” said a source at the Archaeological Survey of India.

Charminar is Hyderabad’s foundational monument where the city evolved around this centrepiece which has a chronogram about completion in 1591, according to Gregorian calendar. Incidentally, only three of the minarets are lit with the national colour.

The National Culture Fund (NCF) was established as a funding mechanism distinct from the existing sources and patterns of funding for the arts and culture in India. It enables institutions and individuals to support arts and culture directly as partners with the government. All contributions to NCF are entitled to a tax rebate under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act.

The lighting is set to be inaugurated by Minister for Culture Kishan Reddy at 6 p.m. on Saturday . “As a prelude to the inauguration function, the hawkers who crowd near the monument will not be allowed to sell their wares tomorrow,” said an official of the Charminar PS.

