Hyderabad

ASI in ACB net

An Assistant Sub-Inspector with Gangahara police station in Karimnagar Commissionerate was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday for accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

The accused officer, Patel Chandra Reddy, demanded and accepted bribe from Jurru Ramesh of Lingampally village of Gangadhara mandal for “not harassing the complainant” in a case in which the latter was accused.

The ASI thereby obtained undue advantage to perform his public duty improperly and dishonestly, ACB officials said.

The bribe amount was recovered and Reddy was produced before special judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Karimnagar.


