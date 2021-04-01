ASI hit by cab succumbs

Hyderabad

01 April 2021 00:18 IST

Mahipal Reddy’s family donates his organs, saving lives of 8 persons in the process

Annapu Mahipal Reddy, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with KPHB Colony police station, who was injured in a road accident at a drunk driving checkpoint at Nizampet on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The ASI was declared dead by the doctors of a corporate hospital at Gachibowli around 1 a.m. His family members came forward to donate his organs for the State-run Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme under Cyberabad police’s ‘Maro Janma’ initiative.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, Deputy Commissioners of Police N Prakash Reddy, Vijay Kumar SM and other officers consoled the family members of the victim and took part in his last rites. According to KPHB Colony police, on Sunday night, Reddy, who was the Night Round Officer (NRO), visited the drunk driving checkpoint to inspect the accident vehicle of one Srujan, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, tried to escape the checkpoint, and met with an accident.

Advertising

Advertising

When he was inspecting the crime scene,a speeding Uber cab hit the ASI, as a result of which he suffered severe injuries on his head. His left leg was also fractured.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, from there he was shifted to a corporate hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The accused cab driver Mohammed Alam was arrested on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mr.Sajjanar lauded the family of Reddy for donating his organs and saving the lives of eight persons with those organs. The deceased officer was given police respect and a customary salute with a police band and full honour bestowed on him.