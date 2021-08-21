Ashura observed, thousands attend procession

The day of ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain, was observed on Friday with the Moharram procession, one of the oldest in the city, being attended by thousands of people.

The procession began at Bibi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura around 1 p.m., and saw azadari and khooni maata (self-flagellation leading to bloodletting) at various locations. The movement of the procession was closely followed by police, and there was an increase in constabulary of around 2,000 personnel in the South Zone, which covers the Old City. However, in terms of the crowd following COVID – 19 protocols, much was left wanting.

The procession trudged through Mandi Miralam, Kotla Alijah, Charminar, Panje Shah, and reached Chaderghat around 7.45 p.m. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar paid respects to the alam.

While ashura corresponded to Friday, the 10th day of Muharram, several people fasted on this day, and on 9th day of Muharram as well. The devout visited ashoorkhanas.