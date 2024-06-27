GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok Reddy is Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board’s MD

Updated - June 27, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 11:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K. Ashok Reddy taking over as the managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) from C. Sudarshan Reddy, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

K. Ashok Reddy taking over as the managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) from C. Sudarshan Reddy, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

An IAS officer of the 2014 batch, Ashok Reddy assumed charge as managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy was associated with the Board as the executive director and the finance director between 2009 and 2011 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. His subsequent two years were in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as the Additional Commissioner. He was also the managing director of Musi River Development Authority for nine months in 2019.

Outgoing chief C. Sudarshan Reddy, who is now transferred to the General Administration Department, served the Board for seven months.

