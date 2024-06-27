Ashok Reddy is Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board’s MD

An IAS officer of the 2014 batch, Ashok Reddy assumed charge as managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy was associated with the Board as the executive director and the finance director between 2009 and 2011 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. His subsequent two years were in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as the Additional Commissioner. He was also the managing director of Musi River Development Authority for nine months in 2019.

Outgoing chief C. Sudarshan Reddy, who is now transferred to the General Administration Department, served the Board for seven months.