Hyderabad

Ashok Leyland launches 13.5 meter bus chassis

Vijay Sankeshwar, CMD Of VRL and Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV, Ashok Leyland launching the 13.5 M Bus Chassis | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter Hyderabad August 05, 2022 14:44 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 14:44 IST

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group, launched its innovative 13.5 meter bus chassis at Prawaas 3.0, a three-day flagship conclave and exhibition for public transport organised by Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Bus Operators here on Friday.

The 13.5 m intercity bus chassis (4X2) is a new platform engineered for high speed intercity commute with larger saloon space. According to the company, it the longest bus chassis which offers 20% additional passenger capacity (36 sleeper berths) against the 12 meter intercity chassis (30 sleeper berths), thereby maximising per trip revenue for our customers.

The vehicle is powered by 248HP A4 engine (highest horse power in segment), and would deliver better fluid economy and shorter trip time. The optional full air suspension with anti-roll bar configuration and electromagnetic retarder ensures a safe and comfortable ride.

Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has been a pioneer in urban mobility, and the 13.5 m bus chassis is built to provide maximum space and comfort. This best-in-class product with cutting edge technology offers the best total cost of ownership to customers,” he said.

