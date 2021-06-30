Hyderabad

Ashok Goud is new THCAA president

Ponnam Ashok Goud was elected as president of Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association. In the polls held on Wednesday, Mr. Ashok Goud secured 1,002 votes. Lawyer Raghunath Verose stood at second position with 766 votes.

While Mohd. Mumtaz Pasha won as vice-president with 924 votes, Chengalwa Kalyan Rao and Totakura Srujan Kumar Reddy won as secretaries.

Other lawyers elected as office-bearers of the association are Dontha Dhana Laxmi-joint secretary, Kanchani Laxmaiah-treasurer, Mangulal Ramavath-sports and cultural secretary.

Executive members are Bandari Shankar, Katta Sravya, Ch. Jayakrishna, Lanka Murali Krishna, R.P. Raju and Ande Vishala.


