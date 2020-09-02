‘Ashamed for not raising doctor vacancy issue earlier’

SURYAPET

02 September 2020 23:32 IST

“Hospital administration across Telangana is in a failed state. The aspiration that resources would be distributed equally among everyone in a separate Telangana has also failed,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

He opened up about his visits to various districts and his understanding about how hospitals are being administered, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to reporters outside the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday, Mr. Vikramarka, donning a personal protective equipment, said the situation of Suryapet hospital was no different than that of the others in the State. “While elected leaders continue their businesses, such as in real estate in Suryapet, the poor are left in the lurch as hospitals do not even have the recommended staff,” he added.

He cited the poetry of ‘Mahakavi’ Sri Sri – ‘Ye desa charitra chusina emunnadi garvakaranam? Nara jaathi charitra samastham parapeedana parayanatwam (Whichever country’s history you see, what reason is there to be proud? The history of human race is exploitation of others)’ – and said almost all the hospitals in Telangana are understaffed and do not have the required equipment and infrastructure.

“For a sanction of 518 nurses here, all are vacant. The department of general medicine has 12 doctors for the sanctioned strength of 48. And yet, the poor are sent to these hospitals, and the government and the Ministers brag about Bangaru Telangana and Samajika Telangana,” he remarked.

Mr. Vikramarka, while demanding that the government immediate fill up the posts, said: “I feel vashamed, as a legislator and the CLP leader, that I did not criticise the government regarding vacancies in hospitals in the past six-and-a-half years.”

The CLP leader remembered former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy as a people’s leader, who ensured health services for the poor through his brainchild Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme. He garlanded a portrait of the leader on his 11th death anniversary.