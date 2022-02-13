ASCI signs pact with Medak institute

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, and AVNL Institute of Learning, Medak, have signed an agreement for collaboration and cooperation in the spheres of academics, research and training.

The two-year agreement, which was signed by ASCI director general Nirmala Bagchi and AVNL general manager Ashok Gupta on Friday, intends to share knowledge, resources and training infrastructure besides conducting consultancy projects and exchange programmes.

As per the formal agreement, an advisory board comprising representatives from both institutes will be constituted to monitor qualitative aspects and progress of various programmes from time to time.