ASCI online programme for executives

Hyderabad

12 July 2020 23:51 IST

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) is launching its first-ever online executive education programme titled ‘Career Accelerator’.

The 11-month programme with weekend classes dovetails intellectual rigour with competency development approach in the context of the current business environment. It is designed for working executives (with a Bachelor’s degree) who aspire for career growth by developing their managerial knowledge, skills and capabilities, according to programme directors Shahaida P. and Kali Charan Sabat.

Participants would be mentored by successful senior executives and regular panel discussions or webinars with corporate leaders on emerging sectors would be held. Details on http://ogmp.asci.org.in.

Advertising

Advertising