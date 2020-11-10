Asaduddin thanks people of Bihar

Evades questions on alliance with RJD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday thanked the people of Seemanchal in Bihar, and his allies of the Grand Democratic Secular front for voting for his party and credited women voters with playing an important role in his party’s victory in the Assembly polls. He evaded questions on a possible alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five of the 20 seats for which it contested.

Taking questions from the media on a possible alliance with RJD, Mr Owaisi said, “My fight is for the justice of Seemanchal region. I said in the beginning that Seemanchal is not just the most backward region in Bihar, but in India. Those who were elected did not do justice to Seemanchal.”

Touching upon the role of women voter in Bihar elections, Mr Owaisi said, “A big role in our victory is that of women. I have do so many public meetings in my life. Here in each public meeting, the number of women who would arrive was extraordinary. Undoubtedly, their role has been massive.”

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that some of the women told him that they would give a befitting response on polling day to those who were casting aspersions on him. Taking questions on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comments describing Mr Owaisi as a vote-splitter, the AIMIM supremo said that his party would contest the elections in West Bengal.

“We are coming to Bengal. Surely. We will go to Murshidabad, Malda, Dinajpur, we will go everywhere. Has Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry taken the proprietorship of Muslims? He should show why Muslims in his constituency are in such bad shape, and he should show what he has done for Muslims. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry, you should know that our vote and your raj will not work anymore,” he said.

Taking a dig at those who say he was vote-splitter, he said he was increasing confidence in India’s democracy even as he said that he would contest elections in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.