Asaduddin talks of ‘jail bharo’ movement soon

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday indicated a jail bharo movement soon and maintained that peaceful protests would continue.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at a women’s protest conference in the city. He said that the ‘fight’ is long and against those “who have been conditioned by Hindutva forces”. “We will take a decision on the time we will embark on the jail bharo andolan soon. Jails can hold 3 lakh people. If we come out on the roads, Indian jails will be inadequate,” Mr. Owaisi said. He added that the country cannot forget “Delhi police’s high-handed response” while dealing with university students. He also spoke on how “police entered the varsity and misbehaved with women students”. He criticised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for reportedly saying that he would ‘take revenge’ merely 24 hours after the protests.

Mr. Owaisi also criticised the Karnataka Police for reportedly filing a sedition case against employees of a school and remarked how law was being applied selectively.

Speaking about the ‘peaceful’ protests, he said, “These protests are not such that we protest for a day or two and then sit at home. This is a long fight. Remember that those against whom you are protesting are not just politicians.”

Mr. Owaisi stated that he had moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “trying to destroy the Constitution of India”.