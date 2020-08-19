Asaduddin faults UP encounters

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has replaced rule of law with encounters so as to instil fear in communities and further Hindutva agenda.
Taking to Twitter, he said: These encounters are a way of instilling fear in these communities & strengthening Hindutva ideology. Let's not forget that Dalits & Muslims are over represented in India's prisons. But in U.P., it's especially bad. 27% of undertrials - people who're innocent before law - are Muslim.”
Quoting media reports, he further alleged that the U.P. government has not been adhering to rule of law, and instead, has replaced this with encounters. He said the police do not have the power to punish anybody. He further claimed that till December last year, the U.P. police was involved in as many as 5,200 encounters, and said that apart from those who have been killed, several have been shot in the legs. These people, he claimed, have been imprisoned and denied treatment. The AIMIM chief also tweeted that most subjected to these ‘half encounters’ belong to Muslim, Dalit or other Backward Classes communities.
“All of them are from working class background. Most of them between the age of 17-40 (the prime age for working men). Instead of gathering evidence & going to court - cops have used encounters,” he said.
He also said that a large number of those who are undertrials are those who are involved allegedly in petty offences, and that in some cases, those who have been encountered have no criminal records.
