Asad visits Furfura Sharif, says MIM to contest in Bengal

Furfura Sharif is an important centre for Muslims in WB

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday met the custodian family of Furfura Sharif, an important Muslim place of worship in Hooghly district of West Bengal, and announced that his party flag would flutter from there ahead of the Assembly polls in that State.

The move comes barely a few weeks after the AIMIM won 44 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

On the night of the election results, Mr. Owaisi organised a press conference and told the media that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, even as he announced intentions of going to places like Malda and Murshidabad. Sunday’s move appears to be in line with Mr. Owaisi’s intention to contest the WB polls.

Twitter announcement

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mr. Owaisi announced, “At Furfura Sharif, West Bengal in a meeting with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui sb, Pirzada Naushad Siddiqui sb, Pirzada Baizid Amin sb & Janab Sabir Ghaffar sb (sic).”

He said that if the flag of the AIMIM is to flutter in West Bengal, it is imperative on him to pay homage at the Furfura Sharif. He said that he will work with, and stand behind Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui.

According to sources, Furfura Sharif is an important centre for Muslims in West Bengal. The custodians have supported political parties, and enjoy widespread support for Muslims in the region.

In a separate tweet quoting a media report, Mr. Owaisi demanded that the Centre ensure that the COVID vaccine reaches all Indians by procuring it in large numbers.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately invoke relevant sections of the Patent Act and pharmaceutical companies to issue licences to genetic manufacturers.