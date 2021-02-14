Asad flays Centre for ‘slashing’ budget for Ministry of Minority Affairs

‘Allocations cut in educational schemes also’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the Centre for reducing the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, including funds earmarked for educational schemes.

In a Twitter thread, Mr. Owaisi said that the Centre had slashed the budget, compared to last year, by ₹1,024 crore, and pointed out that allocations were cut in educational schemes like the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students.

“As per revised estimate, the allocations have been reduced by ₹75 crore for the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students, ₹25 crore for free coaching scheme, and ₹8 crore for interest subsidy on educational loans for overseas studies,” Mr. Owaisi tweeted, even as he underscored that ₹2 crore was reduced for students clearing Civil Service exams. “The cut for the educational schemes comes to ₹110 cr. For skill development & livelihood schemes, allocations have been cut by ₹175 cr., including ₹60 crore for skill development initiatives.”(sic)

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that the allocation for Nai Manzil scheme, which seeks to bring school drop-outs into the ambit of formal education, has been reduced by ₹60 crore. He also tweeted that there has been a reduction in allocation for National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation.

Reiterating his demand for making scholarships demand driven, he tweeted that the government has cut allocations for merit-cum-means, pre-matric and post- matric scholarships. “For these 3 schemes, Budget Estimate for 2020-21 was 2265 cr. As of 31 Dec only 436 crores have been spent. From 1330 cr for Pre-Matric only 204 cr have been spent. For 535 crore for Post-Matric only 127 have been spent & as against 400 cr for MCM only 105 have been spent, ” (sic) he tweeted.

“The revised allocation of ₹4,005 crore constitutes a measly 0.12% of the revised budget estimate of Union government’s total expenditure. This is 1/8th of 1% of total govt. expenditure,” he added.