Asad bats for jab drive for Gulf job aspirants

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday sought the intervention of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in organising a vaccination drive for those who have received job offers in Gulf countries. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Owaisi said, “Many in Hyd have got job offers from abroad, especially Gulf Countries are demanding vaccine certificate for Covishield. Request @TelanganaCMO to hold spl vax camp for job visa holders, like it’s being done for students going abroad. Appropriate certificates may also be issued.”