As virus spreads, six departments turn to e-Office

To make the administration transparent, accountable and safe in the wake of increasing spread of COVID-19, e-Office system has been launched in six departments in the Secretariat/Directorate/Commissionerate offices, to begin with, on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, after launching the e-Office system, commended the six departments for introducing it ahead of others. The departments, which went paperless in file movement from Saturday, are General Administration, Prohibition & Excise, Commercial Taxes, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), Scheduled Castes Development and Women Development & Child Welfare.

He instructed other departments to adopt e-Office as early as possible as it would increase the safety of employees by reducing possibility of contracting COVID-19 through file movement and the traceability of files would be very easy.

Mr. Somesh Kumar congratulated the officials for working hard to make the e-Office functional at such a short notice and stated that more than 1,600 employees would be functioning, in the matter of file movement and clearance, in the e-Office system from Saturday.

The Chief Secretary observed that the new system would be beneficial as it would ensure greater transparency and would save unnecessary paper work and time.

He felt that the system was the need of the hour as it would ensure that every petition/representation was also accountable.

The e-Office system would allow quick disposal of files electronically, would save paper and help protect environment to some measure. The employees and officers also thanked the administration for introducing e-Office allowing them to work safely.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (GAD) Vikas Raj, Secretary (Scheduled Castes Development) Rahul Bojja, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad, Director (Prohibition & Excise) Sarfraz Ahmed, Secretary (Finance) Ronald Rose, Secretary (Women & Child Welfare) D. Divya and Director CCLA Rajat Kumar Saini were present at the launch.