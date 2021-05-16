As tests come down by 20K, COVID cases fall by 500 on Sunday

3,816 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths reported in Telangana

In spite of the lower number of tests compared to the previous day, 3,816 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, taking their cumulative total to 5,28,823 and 2,955.

Although the COVID screening tests were lesser by nearly 20,000 on Sunday compared to Saturday, the positive cases came down by only about 500 as the positive cases reported on Saturday were 4,298 against 64,362 tests done. On Sunday, the tests done were 44,985.

According to a bulletin issued by the Public Health department on the status of COVID-19 cases, a total of 5,892 infected persons were declared recovered on Sunday taking their total to 4,74,899 so far. The active cases were at 50,969 as of Sunday.

Based on the active cases in a particular locality, there were 109 active micro containment zones in the State on Sunday with a highest of 17 in Siddipet followed by 15 in Warangal Urban, 13 in Hyderabad and 11 each in Jogulamba-Gadwal and Nirmal districts.